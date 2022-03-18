Blue star Lee Ryan secretly marries girlfriend Verity Paris

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Lee Ryan has secretly married his girlfriend Verity Paris, after two years together.

The couple, who welcomed a baby girl last year, tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Gibraltar earlier this week, in front of their closest family and friends.

Speaking to The Sun, the Blue star said: “I met someone finally who loves and supports me in everything I do.”

“Verity is a beautiful, strong and loving woman who I treasure, and I’m a lucky man to have such a wonderful mother for my child, and now wife in her,” he continued.

“I’ve never been more calm and grounded and I have Verity to thank for that. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life because of the wonderful family life I now have.”

Lee and Verity, who is also a singer, welcomed their first child together last August.

The Blue star also shares daughter Bluebell, 13, with his ex Jessica Keevil, and son Rayn, 12, with his former fiancée Samantha Miller.

