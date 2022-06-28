Binky Felstead shares update on son Wolfie after ‘very scary’ hospital trip

Binky Felstead has shared an update on her son Wolfie, after a “very scary” hospital trip.

The Made In Chelsea star’s 1-year-old was rushed to hospital earlier this week after a “bad reaction” to hummus in a restaurant.

In an Instagram post, the 32-year-old explained: “All very quickly he started to get incredibly uncomfortable and was continuously rubbing his face and getting upset.”

“He went bright red all over his face & hands and white little spots appeared shortly before his eye, lips & tongue started to swell.”

Binky continued: “We left the restaurant immediately & drove to the nearest pharmacist who said to call 999 … which we did and these incredible paramedics arrived within 4 minutes!”

“All very scary, they said hes had a anaphylaxis shock and gave Wolfie a small adrenaline shot. They were worried about him becoming unable to breath so put the sirens on, drove pretty bloody quickly and we had our first experience in a ambulance! 🚨”

“Wolfies face started calming down again luckily & he was loving the noises & all the exciting things dangling off inside of the ambulance. He also got a bear to keep for being so brave.❤️🧸”

The reality star praised the hospital staff who kept her “calm” and looked after her son, who has since been discharged.

She wrote: “We have left with two epi-pens & a whole lot of info. First thing on my to do list next week is get Wolfie to a skin / allergy specialist! WOAH – so many emotions again.”

“The NHS and all the team have been nothing short of amazing. The family and I are unbelievably grateful for everything you did today 🌈 ✨ xxx #NHS THANK YOU 🙏🏼💙”

In a later update, Binky revealed Wolfie is “back to his nutty self”.

The TV personality welcomed her baby boy last June, and secretly married her fiancé Max Fredrik Darnton a few weeks later.