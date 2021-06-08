Binky Felstead shares sweet moment her daughter met her newborn son

This is so cute!

Binky Felstead has shared sweet moment her daughter met her newborn son.

The Made In Chelsea star and her fiancé Max Darnton welcomed a baby boy on the 4th of June.

The 30-year-old is already mum to 3-year-old daughter named India, who she shares with her ex Josh Patterson.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Binky posted sweet photos and videos of the moment India met her little brother.

A post shared by BINKY FELSTEAD (@binkyfelstead)

She captioned the post: “• India meeting her baby brother for the first time! • 🥰”

“She was especially happy with the dolls house he bought her (which she asked for when he was in my tummy).”

“Such a special moment. Love my family ♥️♥️♥️♥️ >>>>swipe for videos 🙂 Last one so gorgeous 😂👶🏼 💔”

Millie Mackintosh commented on the post: “Omg cutest thing ever!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Rosie Fortescue added: “I am CRYING the last video is perfection 😍💙👼🏼🙏🏼”

Close friend and former co-star Ollie Locke wrote: “I cant wait to come home and give him such a huge cuddle!!! I miss you all so much!! Xx”

A post shared by BINKY FELSTEAD (@binkyfelstead)