Billie Faiers welcomes her third child with husband Greg Shepherd

Billie Faiers has welcomed her third child with her husband Greg Shepherd.
The 32-year-old announced the news via Instagram on Sunday.
Alongside a snap of herself, Greg and their newborn, Billie wrote: “Welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl 💗 02~12~22 💗 We are so in love with our precious little darling 💗.”
View this post on Instagram
The former TOWIE star announced her pregnancy back in June.
The 32-year-old debuted her baby bump in a white bikini as she posed for a sweet family snap on the beach.
Billie captioned the post: “Baby number 3 we can’t wait to meet you … ☺️❤️ We are so happy and excited ✨❤️”
Billie and Greg tied-the-knot back in 2019.
The couple are already parents to two children – daughter Nelly, 8, Arthur, 4.
Ad