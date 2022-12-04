Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Billie Faiers welcomes her third child with husband Greg Shepherd

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Billie Faiers has welcomed her third child with her husband Greg Shepherd.

The 32-year-old announced the news via Instagram on Sunday.

Alongside a snap of herself, Greg and their newborn, Billie wrote: “Welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl 💗 02~12~22 💗 We are so in love with our precious little darling 💗.”

The former TOWIE star announced her pregnancy back in June.

The 32-year-old debuted her baby bump in a white bikini as she posed for a sweet family snap on the beach.

Billie captioned the post: “Baby number 3 we can’t wait to meet you … ☺️❤️ We are so happy and excited ✨❤️”

Billie and Greg tied-the-knot back in 2019.

The couple are already parents to two children – daughter Nelly, 8, Arthur, 4.

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us