Big Brother’s Nikki Grahame recreates her iconic ‘Who IS she?’ rant

Nikki Grahame has recreated her famous ‘Who IS she?’ rant from the 2006 series of Big Brother.

The 38-year-old recorded a special message for co-hosts Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal, as they took a look back on her series during Tuesday night’s Big Brother: Best Shows Ever.

In the video, Nikki said: “Hi Davina and Rylan! Oh my god what can I say I am so honoured to be starring in one of your favourite Big Brother episodes ever. It’s been 14 years, dear god that is a long time.”

She added: “Now especially for you… ‘Who IS she? Who is she? WHERE did you find her?’ I had to get that in, I just had to. Anyway enjoy the episode and I love you both very much. Bye for now.”

During her appearance on the show back in 2006, Nikki famously clashed with Susie Verricco – who entered the house halfway through the series when she won a golden ticket.

When she entered the house, Susie was forced to nominate two people to be up for eviction, and she chose Nikki and Grace Adams-Short.

Nikki was furious by her decision, and during a rant to producers in the diary room, she said: “Who IS she? Who is she?! Where did you find her?”

“I can feel the venom pouring out of me as I breathe, I hate her, I tell you now, I’m going to find it very difficult to be pleasant to it, I don’t even want to look at it.”

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever continues tonight at 9PM on E4.