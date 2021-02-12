Big Brother star Kate Lawler welcomes first child with fiancé Martin

The reality star went into labour days before her planned c-section

Kate Lawler has welcomed a “gorgeous” baby girl with fiancé Martin.

The Big Brother star gave birth to their daughter on Friday morning, after her waters broke on Thursday – four days before her planned caesarean section.

Martin confirmed the arrival of their baby girl, nicknamed Nuchky, on his Instagram Story in the early hours of this morning.

Sharing a photo of himself in a mask, he wrote: “Hi everyone – sorry for the radio silence, it’s been a looooooong day.”

“Nuchky is fine, fit and healthy, as is Kate. We had a bit of complication but Nuchky is ok and on the quick mend and will be with us tomorrow, all being good.”

In another post, Martin said: “@thekatelawler is absolutely pooped so i’ve left her to sleep and i’m going to try and get some shut eye myself.”

“Nuchky is gorgeous and has lots of hair which makes me think Kate definitely has a hairy lover out there (not really).”

“It’s been an overwhelming day. I’m glad to see she has about 200,000 aunties ready to march for her if she ever needs help,” he added.

Kate, who won the third series of Big Brother back in 2002, announced her pregnancy back in September, before revealing they were expecting a baby girl in November.

She wrote at the time: “My long term plan to assume total control over the household is nearly complete (Just kidding).”

“We are both delighted to share with you all, that we are having a little girl. Happy Sunday everyone.”

