Big Brother housemate REMOVED following ‘repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour’

Big Brother housemate George has been removed from the house following “repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour.”

ITV has confirmed the 23-year-old has been pulled from the show and will not be returning.

Earlier in the week, the housemate was given a formal warning for his language, which was aired during Monday’s show.

A Big Brother spokesperson told The Sun: “Following repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour, George has been removed from the Big Brother House with immediate effect and will no longer participate in the programme.”

It is known that Big Brother has spoken to the roommate in a number of prior situations, but they were not aired because they violated broadcasting regulations.

This also applies to tonight’s broadcast, which will show George before his dismissal from the show, but viewers won’t be able to view the remarks that led to his termination.

Earlier this week, viewers saw housemate Sam break down in tears after George made a derogatory remark and gesture in their direction.

George was asked to list the one aspect of each of his roommates that he disliked the most.

According to a warning issued to George by Big Brother, the boss said: “At 11:26, during a game of Truth or Dare, when asked about your least favourite qualities of other Housemates, you said the following, ‘Sam, um too…’, you then went on to mimic Sam using both noises that mocked the way Sam talks and body language that included limp wrists.”

In Monday’s episode, viewers saw Sam talk to Big Brother in the aftermath.

Sam told Big Brother: “The whole George situation, I think basically I think it all just came to a bit of a head. And that impression – it was him doing it – mocking me as if I have some kind of disability or something, which is just like rude anyway.”