BGT viewers are NOT happy that The Greatest Showman singer Loren Allred got the first golden buzzer of the season

The Greatest Showman singer Loren Allred got the first golden buzzer on the new season of Britain’s Got Talent.

The 32-year-old, who sang the hit track Never Enough in the movie, wowed the judges with her incredible audition on Saturday night’s show.

Judge Simon Cowell exclaimed: “Oh my god! So you sang one of the biggest songs of all time. You’ve revealed it wasn’t the actress who sang the song in the movie — it was you singing the song.”

Simon then asked Loren: “Why didn’t you get that big deal after the song?”

The songstress, who has collaborated with Michael Bublé and Andrea Bocelli in the past, replied: “I was more comfortable singing behind the scenes, but I kinda feel like the song was meant for me and now I’m ready to put a face to the song.”

Speaking about her performance, Simon said: “It was one of the most incredible audition moments I’ve ever experienced, I’m speechless! Timing in life is everything, maybe this is your moment now.”

Amanda Holden pressed the golden buzzer for Loren, sending her straight through to the semi-finals.

While viewers at home were blown away by Loren’s performance, some were unhappy that a professional singer was allowed to audition for the talent show.

One tweeted: “Loren Allred auditioning on BGT is surely like Messi showing up for a Sunday pub mates footie match?”

Another wrote: “loren allred is exactly why people are stopping watching britains got talent, what used to be just normal people following a dream are now calculated greedy individuals looking to boost their career, it’s unfair on all other participants.”

A third penned: “Loren is an amazing singer I’m not saying she isnt but I don’t think she should of got gold buzzer she’s partially famous already just my opinion she’s got her own wiki page definitely famous.”

