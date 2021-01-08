Ben Foden reveals plans to have another baby with wife Jackie Belanoff Smith

The couple welcomed their first child last year

Ben Foden reveals plans to have another baby with wife Jackie Belanoff...

Ben Foden has revealed his plans to have another baby with his wife Jackie Belanoff Smith.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Farrah, last May – and they hope to have at least one more child in the future.

The English rugby player is also father to Aoife Belle, 8, and Tadhg, 5, who he shares with his ex-wife Una Healy.

During a Q&A on Instagram, Ben was asked: “Do you want anymore kids?”

Tagging his wife Jackie, the 35-year-old replied: “I think that one is up to @snackyjax but at least one more to complete the gang would be nice 😂.”

The couple are currently living in Connecticut, but Ben hopes to spend more time in the UK in the future.

When a fan asked if he would reside in the US forever, the father-of-three confessed: “In an ideal world I’d like to live in both, split our time but majority in the UK to be closer to the kids but I think we’ll always have something back in the States too.”

Ben and Jackie welcomed their daughter Farrah last May, nine months after they tied the knot in the US – after just weeks of knowing each other.

The rugby star moved on with Jackie after splitting from Una Healy in July 2018, after six years of marriage.

At the time, Ben was accused of cheating on Una with PR girl Becky Milne.