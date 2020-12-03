Ben Foden reveals he’s selling personalised video messages for £30

The rugby player is the latest star to join a video message service

Ben Foden has revealed he’s selling personalised video messages for £30.

The rugby star is the latest star to sign up to memmo UK, a website which allows users to pay for a special message from a host of celebrities.

The ex-husband of Una Healy shared the news on his Instagram Stories, writing: “Wish someone a Merry Christmas with a personalised video message from me.”

On the website, the father-of-two left a video message for fans, saying: “Hey guys, new to memmo.

“I’ve had a few requests over the last couple of months to join one of these sites and hopefully help you deliver a message to a loved one or a friend.

“A special message for a special occasion, I will do my best to reach all your demands in the requests. The crazier the better!

“I look forward to hopefully reading some and getting those messages out soon.”

Other stars on the site include Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby, who charges £50 per message, and her co-star Chloe Ferry, who charges £40.

A host of Love Island stars are also using the platform, including Marcel Somerville who charges up to £150 per message, while Georgia Harrison charges £50.

Tiger King star Carole Baskin is charging a whopping £400 per message.

The site is similar to the US personalised video message platform Cameo, which actress Lindsay Lohan charges fans €326.60 for a 30-second shout out.

The Mean Girls star is also charging €18.39 on Cameo to send her a 250-character text to “ask a question, get advice, or whatever”.