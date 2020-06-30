The actor is best known for appearing in Fleabag and Our Girl

Ben Aldridge comes out as a ‘proud’ member of the LGBTQ+ community

Ben Aldridge has come out as a “proud” member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The 34-year-old, best known for his roles in Fleabag and Our Girl, confirmed the news in an Instagram post celebrating Pride month.

Ben wrote: “The journey to pride was a long one for me. I love the LGBTQ+ community and am incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of it.

“So much won. So much more to fight for. #pride.”

In his post, Ben shared a photo of the Gay Liberation March that took place at Leicester Square in 1972, alongside a snap of Stonewall pioneers Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera as they walked in New York’s Pride parade back in 1973.

The actor also shared a video of him kissing a mystery man on the cheek.

Ben is best known for playing the ‘A******e Guy’ in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, and he also starred as Captain Charles James in BBC One’s Our Girl for five years.

