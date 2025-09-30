Beloved Harry Potter star takes swipe at TV reboot as JK Rowling reignites feud with cast

Beloved Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis has taken a swipe at the upcoming reboot of the well-loved franchise.

The 36-year-old actor is best known for playing Neville Longbottom in the franchise.

In the ten-year TV version of JK Rowling’s children’s books about young Harry, the character will return for more adventure, this time portrayed by young Yorkshire actor Rory Wilmot.

Even though Matthew has gone on to play many other roles, such as in the film Me Before You and the historical drama All Creatures Great and Small, he confessed that he would find it difficult to let go of his role as Neville.

He also claimed that, despite the series’ 2023 announcement generating headlines around the world and the cast announcements being announced earlier this year, he “hadn’t really thought about the series.”

The actor told The Independent: “I haven’t really thought about the series as a whole at all, really, I’ll probably have to pay my therapist for a double session when I finally do think about it.”

He continued: “I feel quite humbled in that Neville is now canon Yorkshire. Whether that’s a tribute to me or not, I don’t know, I’m gonna say that it is. But the last thing [the new cast] needs is for has-beens wading in, just let them cook.”

When asked whether he would ever return to the franchise and work with JK Rowling again, he confessed it would “depend what the project is.”

The actor continued, adding that he would “have to have conversations” and make sure he was “totally comfortable squaring it with his own beliefs” before agreeing to sign on.

EMMA WATSON on JK ROWLING

“I can love her. I can know she love me.

I can be grateful to her.” pic.twitter.com/IsheVBw8km — WENSLEY (@WesGarbell) September 24, 2025

The comments come after creator JK Rowling reignited her feud with Emma Watson, who portrayed Hermione in the films, accusing her of being “ignorant of how ignorant she is.”

Speaking to On Purpose with Jay Shetty, actress Emma said her support for trans rights did not mean she would turn against the woman who helped shape her career.

She revealed: “I really don’t believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, mean that I can’t and don’t treasure Jo and the person that I, that I had personal experiences with.”

I’m seeing quite a bit of comment about this, so I want to make a couple of points. I’m not owed eternal agreement from any actor who once played a character I created. The idea is as ludicrous as me checking with the boss I had when I was twenty-one for what opinions I should… https://t.co/c0pz19P7jc — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 29, 2025

But the author hit back, saying: “Emma and Dan in particular have both made it clear over the last few years that they think our former professional association gives them a particular right – nay, obligation – to critique me and my views in public.”

“Years after they finished acting in Potter, they continue to assume the role of de facto spokespeople for the world I created.”