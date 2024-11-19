BBC Radio 2 host Zoe Ball quits breakfast show following long absence

BBC Radio 2 host Zoe Ball has quit the breakfast show following a long absence.

The 53-year-old had taken a break from hosting the show over the summer, with Scott Mills taking over before she returned in September.

Now, Zoe has revealed she will leave the show in December after 6 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Radio 2 (@bbcradio2)

Following the news, Zoe said she is “really chuffed” for her friend Scott Millis and said: “It has all turned out nicely. I’m really chuffed for my mate and really excited about it.”

Announcing the news to listeners early Tuesday morning, she said: “After six years of fun times alongside you all on the breakfast show, I’ve decided it’s time to step away from the early alarm call and start a new chapter.”

Revealing Scott as her replacement, she explained: “Scott and I go way back to our Radio 1 days, when he was doing early mornings before me. He’s been a close friend for years, and I’m beyond thrilled it’s him taking over the Breakfast Show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Radio 2 (@bbcradio2)

“Breakfast has always been his dream, and what a year he’s had – from racing around the world to his beautiful wedding to Sam. He’s not only a blooming brilliant producer but one of the best in radio. I can’t wait to tune in on the school run!.”

Scott joined her show, exclaiming that he was “beyond excited” to take over.

He said: “Zoe and I have been such good friends now for over 25 years and have spent much of that time as part of the same radio family here at Radio 2 and also on Radio 1.”

“She’s done an incredible job on this show over the past six years, and I am beyond excited to be handed the baton.”

“It feels ever since recording my first shows as a kid for an audience of one, my mum, all roads since have led to this amazing opportunity.”

“It really is a lifelong dream come true to follow in the footsteps of Sir Terry, Chris and Zoe to be the new presenter of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Radio 2 (@bbcradio2)



Zoe told listeners this morning, “You know I think the world of you all, listeners, and it truly has been such a privilege to share the mornings with you, to go through life’s little ups and downs. We got through the lockdown together, didn’t we?”

“We’ve shared a hell of a lot, the good times, the tough times, there’s been a lot of laughter. And I am going to miss you cats.”

She confessed: “But I won’t miss the 4am alarm call, if I’m completely honest.”