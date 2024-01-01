BBC News anchor pokes fun at now-iconic gaffe where she gives the middle finger to the camera

BBC News anchor Maryam Moshiri has poked fun at her now-iconic gaffe where she gave the middle finger to the camera.

Last month, in a clip that has since gone viral on social media, the broadcaster flashed her middle finger at the start of the midday news bulletin.

The host later issued an apology after the mishap.

Maryam has now hilariously poked fun at the ordeal as she wished her followers a happy new year on X, and included the viral image of her on the London Eye.

She wrote alongside the image of London in celebration: “I’m letting someone else do the countdown tonight ! 😂”

“I’ll be home with the family .. wishing you all a wonderful New Year. 🥳”

“May you all enjoy health and happiness in 2024 🫶🏼”

In the broadcast in December, after realising she was live on air, the presenter quickly dropped her hand before reading the headlines.

Maryam then took to X to apologise for the embarrassing error.

She wrote: “Hey everyone, yesterday just before the top of the hour I was joking around a bit with the team in the gallery.

“I was pretending to count down as the director was counting me down from 10-0.. including the fingers to show the number. So from 10 fingers held up to one. When we got to 1 I turned finger around as a joke and did not realise that this would be caught on camera.”

“It was a private joke with the team and I’m so sorry it went out on air! It was not my intention for this to happen and I’m sorry if I offended or upset anyone. I wasn’t ‘ flipping the bird’ at viewers or even a person really.

“It was a silly joke that was meant for a small number of my mates,” she added.

Maryam joined the new line-up of BBC News Channel presenters in February, and took over The Daily Global programme in July.