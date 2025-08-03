BBC launches investigation into Strictly Come Dancing ‘drug use’ following reports

The BBC has launched an investigation into alleged drug use by two Strictly Come Dancing stars.

According to a report published by The Sun on Sunday, the celebs’ alleged cocaine use was a topic of much discussion on the show.

In the report, the stars were not named, but the claims were reportedly made on behalf of celebrity contestant Wynne Evans in a legal submission to the BBC in March.

In response, a BBC spokesperson told Sky News: “We have clear protocols and policies in place for dealing with any serious complaint raised with us. We would always encourage people to speak to us if they have concerns.”

“It would not be appropriate for us to comment further.”

Over the past year, Strictly, which has been on television since 2004, has been embroiled in a number of scandals concerning the conduct of some of its celebrities and professionals.

Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima, two professional dancers, departed the show last year after being accused of mistreating their dance partners.

In July of last year, the BBC revealed additional welfare measures for Strictly.

These include adding two new welfare producers, having chaperones in every rehearsal space, and giving the crew, production team, and professional dancers more training.

During the Strictly live tour opening in January, Welsh opera singer Wynne Evans, who had performed as a celebrity dancer in the previous year’s series, made what he called an “inappropriate and unacceptable” remark.

After the event, he took a break from his BBC Radio Wales daytime show, and the BBC announced in May that he would not be returning to it.

The BBC suspended EastEnders’ Jamie Borthwick in June after The Sun revealed that he had made a derogatory remark about people with impairments backstage during Strictly rehearsals in November.

“Entirely unacceptable” is how the BBC described Jamie Borthwick’s words, and he issued an apology.