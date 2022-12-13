BBC announce the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 couples’ FINAL dance routines

BBC have announced the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 couples’ final dance routines.

The highly anticipated final is set to air live on Saturday, December 17 at 7:15pm on BBC One.

Four couples are vying for the coveted glitterball trophy – Fleur East and Vito Coppola, Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez, Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal, and Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

On Saturday night, each of the couples must perform three dances.

The four pairings will dance their Show Dance, will choose their Favourite Dance from the series and will dance to the Judges’ Pick of their dances from the series.

Take a look:

Fleur and Vito

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Judges’ Pick: Samba to Hot Hot Hot by Arrow

Favourite Dance: Couple’s Choice to Destiny’s Child Megamix by Destiny’s Child

Show Dance: Find Me by Sigma feat. Birdy

Hamza and Jowita

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Judges’ Pick: Salsa to Ecuador by Sash! feat. Rodriguez

Favourite Dance: Couple’s Choice to Jerusalema – Remix by Master KG feat. Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode

Show Dance: Let’s Face The Music And Dance by Irving Berlin

Helen and Gorka

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Judges’ Pick: Jive to Tightrope by Janelle Monáe

Favourite Dance: Couple’s Choice to Mein Herr by Liza Minnelli (from Cabaret)

Show Dance: Shine by Emeli Sandé

Molly and Carlos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Judges’ Pick: Quickstep to Love On Top by Beyoncé

Favourite Dance: Rumba to All The Man That I Need by Whitney Houston

Show Dance: Kiss/1999 by Prince

15 celebrities started out vying for the coveted glitterball trophy in September, but only four remain.

According to Betway, Hamza is the odds-on favourite at 8/15 to win the show.

Helen Skelton follows behind at 13/8, while Molly Rainford and Fleur East are huge outsiders at 50/1 and 66/1 respectively.

Coronation Street star Will Mellor narrowly missed out on a spot in the final, after being sent home from the show on Monday night.