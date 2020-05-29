BAFTA announce big changes for this year’s Television Awards

The ceremony will be held behind closed doors

BAFTA has confirmed a new date for this year’s Television Awards, and it’s going to be very different.

The award ceremony was set to take place earlier this year, however, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BAFTA has since announced that nominations will be announced on June 4, and the ceremony will air on BBC One on July 31.

The ceremony will take place in a closed studio, and winners will accept their awards virtually.

The Craft Awards will also go ahead this year in a closed studio, and will be streamed online on July 17.

Richard Ayoade will host the Television Awards, and Stephen Mangan will return to host this year’s Craft Awards.

“We are delighted to confirm the new dates and formats for both the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards and the British Academy Television Craft Awards this year,” Amanda Berry OBE, BAFA’s chief executive, stated.

“We want to celebrate and reward the talented individuals who make up the television industry, both behind and in front of the camera, many of whom have continued to entertain and inform the nation in recent weeks.”

“Following the success of the online British Academy Games Awards in March, we are proud to be delivering a further two Awards shows during this difficult time,” she added.

The BAFTA organization was first founded in 1947.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.