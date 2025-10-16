Axed Strictly Come Dancing star hits back at critics and admits he regrets joining the series

Axed Strictly Come Dancing star Thomas Skinner has hit back at critics as he admits he regrets joining the series.

The 34-year-old and dance partner Amy Dowden were declared the first pair to leave the competition after Chris and Nadiya received three votes in favour of them in the Dance-Off.

Following this, Thomas has now taken to X to express his frustration and regret of appearing on the series.

In a post to X on Wednesday, he said: “I’ve had enough of all this bollex. I can’t do anything right now without someone criticising me. Or making me do something against my will. It’s bullshit. I wish I never done strictly, I never fitted the bill for that show let’s be honest. And it’s caused me nothing but agg. Constant abuse.”

“All I fuckin do is try to spread positivity online. I can’t walk anywhere without people knowing who I am. I’ve had a narrative spun against me, so People always have an opinion on me now that they didn’t 3 months ago. I’ve heard so many lies said and told about me. It’s driving me mad. I’ve had a constant pile-on of abuse over the last month like I’m a mass murderer. It’s bullshit,” he wrote.

I’ve had enough of all this bollex. I can’t do anything right now without someone critising me. Or Making me do something against my will. It’s bullshit. I wish I never done strictly, I never fitted the bill for that show let’s be honest. And It’s Caused me nothing but agg.… — Thomas Skinner ⚒ (@iamtomskinner) October 15, 2025

“I went out to work in my van this morning, and I’m either getting beeped at or people putting their thumbs up at me. I’ve honestly had enough. Now, people I’ve supported my whole life are starting to turn on me because they see what’s going on online. It ain’t real life.”

“I think I need to take a break and concentrate on me and my family. Because I ain’t one to admit I’m struggling. But I am. I’m honestly tired of all this nonsense. Can no one see what’s happening to me, I don’t know why I’ve become this target. I’ve always been the one that’s been solid. But I’ve really really had enough now. Bosh❤️,” he concluded.

After earlier apologising for taking a journalist’s phone and leaving a Strictly press event midway through, the 34-year-old admitted to cheating on his wife just weeks after their wedding in an interview with the Sun on Sunday, shortly after joining the show.