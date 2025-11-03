Ad
Atomic Kitten star Liz McClaron welcomes first baby after years of IVF

Liz and her husband Peter Cho
Atomic Kitten star Liz McClaron has welcomed her first child after years of IVF treatment.

The 44-year-old revealed her baby boy had arrived early in an Instagram post, confessing the experience had “started out a bit scary” but “went well in the end.”

Taking to Instagram, as she shared a photo of herself from her hospital bed, she wrote: “Little man arrived early. It started out a bit scary but all went well in the end.”

Liz McClarnon

The newborn is the singer’s first child with husband, Peter Cho, whom she secretly wed in the Lake District two years ago.

The 44-year-old had battled infertility before the birth of her child and had undergone IVF.

Announcing her pregnancy in May, Liz spoke about the struggles of getting pregnant.

Speaking in a video shared to her social media, she said: “I’ve been keeping a secret from you, and I’ve mostly kept myself off social media because sometimes it was hard to smile.”

“But after years of sometimes quite painful IVF and dark times, I’m pregnant! We feel like we’ve been given the world.”

She added: “I just can’t believe we’re here. So many have been through exactly what I went through and worse.”

“I want to share what I can and add my voice and ears to those who already help others understand or deal with all that comes with IVF and loss after so much hope.”

Atomic Kitten | IMDB

Along with Kerry and Natasha, Liz makes up the original lineup of Atomic Kitten and has been a member the longest.

In 2001, Jenny took Kerry’s place in the renowned girl group when she left.

