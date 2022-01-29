Ashley Roberts reveals hectic schedule with the Pussycat Dolls left her in hospital

Ashley Roberts has revealed that her hectic work schedule while performing with The Pussycat Dolls led to her being rushed to hospital.

The singer, now 40, performed with the band from 2003 to 2010 before reuniting in 2019.

During this time, Ashley revealed the work took a toll on her health, and doctors feared she was suffering from a brain aneurysm – which can be life threatening.

But following further tests, an MRI scan revealed that Ashley simply needed more rest.

Speaking on Jamie Laing’s Private Parts podcast, Ashley admitted her body started “shutting down” towards the end of their run.

She said: “The thing was, being in a girl band, we make people a lot of money so there was, the schedule was outrageous.”

“I’m not going to lie, by the end I was breaking down. I was in the hospital.”

“They thought I was having a brain aneurysm. I think it was just from going, going, going and my body was just shutting down really.”

“I remember being in the hospital, I was actually here in London, and I was like, ‘I’ve got to go to Germany, I’ve got to get on a plane now’. I was like, ‘I’ve got a show to do.”

“As I was walking to get the MRI because they thought I was having a brain aneurysm, my knee locked up and I got this viral arthritis so I couldn’t bend my knee. The doctor was like, ‘I think you need to just rest’. It’s wild.”

Ashley starred in The Pussycat Dolls alongside Nicole Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Melody Thornton from 2003 to 2010.

The band reunited in 2019 and were planning to tour the world, but these plans were cancelled following a row between Nicole and founder Robin Antin.

Ashley also confessed that she struggled to adapt to life after leaving the band.

She confessed: “We were on the road for eight years pretty much solid, and then spat out the other end and I was like, ‘Who am I without this identity in the group?'”

“I actually went and sat with this guru, I was on a journey. I was doing mantras, I was doing yoga and taking different acting classes and trying to figure out who I was and to get that passion back for the arts and creativity, because I just felt burnt out.”

In recent years, Ashley has relocated to the UK and is currently working on the Heart Radio Breakfast Show in London.