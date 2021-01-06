Ashley James quits social media before the anniversary of Caroline Flack’s death

The reality star was close friends with the late TV presenter

Ashley James has quit social media, before the anniversary of Caroline Flack’s death.

The former Made In Chelsea star, who is heavily pregnant, has admitted she needs to take some time offline to protect her mental health.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the 33-year-old wrote: “Just want to say I’m still here and still very pregnant.”

“I’m just taking some time offline to gather my thoughts and my mind. Being overdue in pregnancy, new lockdown, the anniversary of Caroline’s death coming up…”

“It’s like we’ve entered a new year but I’m still waiting for baby’s arrival and therefore my new chapter so I’m still in limbo.”

“Anyway, it’s all having an impact on my mind and as a result my self esteem. I feel like I just need a break. I know these moments will pass and I’ll be back soon.”

Ashley was close friends with the late Caroline Flack, who sadly took her own life on February 15, 2020 – months after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

The Love Island host was found dead just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

Following her death, the presenter’s management slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline sadly took her own life, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.