The former Made In Chelsea star welcomed her first child with boyfriend Tom Andrews earlier this month

Ashley James finally reveals the name of her newborn son

Ashely James has finally revealed the name of her newborn son.

The 33-year-old star announced the arrival of her first child with boyfriend Tom Andrews earlier this month, posting a sweet snap of the baby’s foot to her Instagram page.

The former Made In Chelsea star has now shared the name of the newborn, Alfie River Andrews, as she opened up about her difficult labour.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, the new mum admitted: “I’ve run two marathons, but giving birth is harder.

“I was in labour for 18 hours, but Tommy was with me all the way, holding my hand. And when Alfie finally emerged, it was amazing.

“I used to think that I didn’t want children. Now I can’t imagine not wanting a baby or being without him.”

Ashley added: “I love being a mum. Every day I love him more.

“Before he came along, I suffered from anxiety, but now I feel calm and content, as if I was made to be a mum.

“I’d never felt maternal and couldn’t see a place for children in my life. I was ambitious, enjoyed my job and the freedom to travel, and thought if I had a baby, I’d have to give it all up,” she admitted.