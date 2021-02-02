Ashley Cain shares update on his baby daughter amid her leukaemia battle

Ashley Cain has shared an update on his baby daughter amid her leukaemia battle.

Back in October, the Ex On The Beach star shared the heartbreaking news that his newborn Azaylia Diamond had been diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive form” of the cancer.

Taking to his Instagram on Monday, the 29-year-old revealed the newborn was responding well to her treatment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEAST 🇻🇨🇬🇧 (@mrashleycain)

He wrote: “Had such an amazing morning with my little princess. The energy she generates for not only herself, but for me and anyone that enters the room is so irresistibly compelling! 🔋❤️”

“The doctors told me this morning that she’s making her own cells ALREADY which is amazing news and they cannot believe how strong she is and how well she’s doing!”

“Azaylia’s stem cells came from an umbilical cord which was donated from a lady directly after giving birth.”

The reality star continued: “This was great for Azaylia as the cord cells are very rich and because of her age, the amount of cells in the cord are sufficient for her.”

“Also, it meant that the cord could be requested and sent immediately for Azaylia’s urgent need of a transplant!”

“Unfortunately as it is a cord donor, it means that we will never be able to meet the people who have given Azaylia her stem cells and the greatest gift imaginable!”

“However, we’re extremely grateful to whoever you are and I’ll be praying for you for the rest of my life! 🙏🏾 Thank you.”