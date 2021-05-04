Ashley Cain reveals special moment that made him smile for the first time since Azaylia’s death

The reality star's eight-month-old daughter sadly died last month following a battle with cancer

Ashley Cain has revealed the special moment that made him smile for the first time since his daughter Azaylia’s death.

On April 25, the Ex On The Beach star and his partner Safiyya announced the death of their eight-month-old baby – who had been battling a rare and aggressive form of leukemia.

On Monday evening, Ashley took to his Instagram Stories to share a video of the stunning orange sunset that filled the sky – which he believed was a “sign” from Azaylia.

He wrote: “The heavens continue to shine orange for Azaylia. I love you princess. You’re forever in my heart. Keep shining bright. I miss you. Daddy.”

The 30-year-old then shared a clip of the sky gone back to normal, writing: “One minute later and gone. You couldn’t explain this. I love you baby.”

“That was the first time I’ve smiled since that day,” Ashley confessed. “The first time I’ve felt happiness since that day.”

“She filled me with so much belief when she was here and she’s still doing it from the heavens above. I don’t know how you do it Azaylia but please keep on making us believe.”

“Your legacy will live on and within that legacy you will help, inspire, strengthen and save so many lives. I’m so proud of you champ. So, so proud.”