Ashley Cain reveals he’s set to become a father again – three years after the death of daughter Azaylia

Ashley Cain has revealed he’s set to become a father again, three years after the death of his daughter Azaylia.

The TV personality’s eight-month-old daughter tragically died following a devastating battle with leukaemia in April 2021.

Ashley has since welcomed a son named Aliyas, who is 10-months-old, with an unnamed woman, who he’s not in a relationship with.

Announcing the news on Instagram today, Ashley wrote: “Another One” **DJ Khaled Voice**”

“My little girl will soon have another little brother to watch over, and my little boy will not only be a baby brother but a big brother too.

“With all the heartache I’ve been through, I’m truly grateful that I can really start counting my blessings again!

“Now, it’s time to head to two of the most dangerous places in the world to film the final two episodes of my brand new series.”

“So for now, I’m sad to say goodbye, but I look forward to seeing you both soon, my little men,” he continued.

“And to my guardian angel, I’ll never ever be without you because I can feel your presence in every step I take.

“Life has a way of throwing challenges our way, but it also blesses us with moments that fill our hearts with immense joy. Here’s to the journey ahead and the beautiful souls who make it.”