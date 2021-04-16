Ashley Cain reveals daughter Azaylia ‘keeps surprising us’ – as he shares another update

Ashley Cain has shared another update on his baby daughter Azaylia.

The eight-month-old was diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive” form of leukemia in October, just two months after she was born.

Despite undergoing extensive treatment including chemotherapy and transplants, doctors recently found tumours in her stomach, spleen, lungs and kidneys, as well as the tumours in her brain.

Last week, Ashley and his girlfriend Safiyya took their daughter home from hospital, after being told she may have just days left to live.

The couple have since been enjoying precious time with their baby girl, which they’ve documented on social media.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, Ashley shared sweet snaps of Azaylia sleeping next to him in bed.

He captioned the post: “Don’t count the days, make the days count.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEAST 🇻🇨🇬🇧 (@mrashleycain)

“Truth be told, there’s not so much playtime right now but we make up for it with naps and lots of snuggles. Pretty much anything that makes her the happiest and most settled.”

“We have always been like two pees in a pod and wherever she is I’m not far away. I think that’s where we both feel most comfortable.”

“Truly blessed for another day with you baby, keep surprising us!,” he added.