Ashley Cain posts heartbreaking tribute to daughter Azaylia – two months after her death

Ashley Cain has posted a heartbreaking tribute to his daughter Azaylia, to mark two months since her tragic death.

The reality star’s eight-month-old baby sadly passed away on April 24, following a battle with a rare and aggressive form of leukemia.

Sharing a photo of his baby girl on Instagram, the 30-year-old wrote: “2 months ago today you gained your angel wings.”

Ashley continued: “2 months ago today was the most devastating day of my life. 2 months ago today my entire world collapsed.”

“Life will never be the same without you Azaylia. But I promise we will keep your legacy alive and make you proud.”

“You and what you did on this earth is incredible, you are SPECIAL baby and you will live on in our hearts and our heads forever.”

He added: “Let’s Go Champ! I love you!”

Ashley’s post comes just days after he shared an emotional tribute to Azaylia on Father’s Day.

Posting a video of his baby girl in hospital, the Ex On The Beach star wrote: “Fathers Day 💔 Last night, I was scrolling through some photos and videos for hours as I couldn’t sleep with today pending…”

“One of the things that I miss the most about Azaylia, is our sleepovers at the hospital. The feeling when I woke up next to her in the morning, drew the blinds and seen her beautiful face with that incredible smile was magical.”

“The fact I’d been gifted another day with the love of my life, when no day was promised, was euphoric and indescribable.”

“First thing, we used to set the tempo for the rest of the day. It was important to start the day off right with positive vibes, good energy and endless amounts of appreciation.”

“Despite what Azaylia was going through, she would ALWAYS greet me with the most overwhelming energy and stunning smile, which gave me all the strength and courage I needed to fuel my mind, heart and spirits through another day battling by her side.”

“Azaylia seemed to be able to lift the spirits of anyone in her presence and especially me because of her sheer strength, great hearted bravery and beautifully bright ora. When I thought I had to be strong for her, it turned out she was the source of my strength,” he continued.

“When I thought I needed to be brave for her, she was the reason for my courage. When I thought she needed to see me smiling and positive, she was always my inspiration. & when I thought I needed to give it 100 to fight by her side everyday, she was already giving 120!”

“If I could pick any 8 months of my life to relive, it would begin on the 10.08.20. Azaylia made the hardest and most devastating time any parent could go through, without question, the BEST days of my life! A time where I’d give up the remaining years of mine in a split second, to experience it with her again.”

Ashley concluded his post by writing: “Azaylia Diamond Cain – You’re the most amazing daughter any daddy could wish for and I miss you so much.”

“Even though my heart is broken beyond repair, I feel incredibly blessed to be your daddy and HONOURED to be lucky enough to to call you my daughter.”

“You changed my life, you saved my life and you MADE my life. I LOVE YOU CHAMP – MY HERO! #AzayliaDiamondCain #FathersDay #DaddysGirl.”