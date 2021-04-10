Ashley Cain moved by touching tribute to his daughter Azaylia at tube station

The reality star took his baby girl home from hospital on Friday night

Ashley Cain was moved by a touching tribute to his daughter Azaylia at a tube station on Friday night.

The eight-month-old was diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive” form of cancer in October, just two months after she was born.

Despite undergoing extensive treatment including chemotherapy, doctors have now found tumours in her stomach, spleen, lungs and kidneys, as well as the tumours in her brain.

After being told Azaylia may only have a few days left to live, Ashley and his girlfriend Safiyya took their daughter home from hospital last night.

Following their journey home, the Ex On The Beach star spotted a tribute to his baby girl by All on the Board writers Ian Redpath and Jeremy Chopra.

The tribute was put on display at North Greenwich tube station, and reads: “Sending love to Azaylia Cain, an 8 month old beautiful little princess and a hero.”

The tribute was put on display at North Greenwich tube station

“Smiling despite being in discomfort and pain, fighting battles and shining like a diamond, providing light on the darkest of days; her determination and strength deserves everybody’s love and respect in so many ways.”

“No words can be written or spoken to fix hearts that are broken, all we can offer sometimes are thoughts, prayers and love; through the hardest and saddest times, Azaylia has shone brighter than any star up above.”

Ashley reposted the tribute on his Instagram Story, alongside a heart emoji and prayer hands emoji.