Ashley Banjo and wife Francesca announce the birth of their second child

Ashley Banjo and his wife Francesca have announced the birth of their second child.

The Diversity star confirmed the exciting news by sharing a sweet photo of him and Francesca cradling their newborn son on Instagram.

Ashley captioned the post: “On Thursday the 26th March at 6.45pm our son came into the world weighing a healthy 8lbs 15oz. His name is Micah Grace Banjo…”

“Our son, our little ray of light in a dark and uncertain time. @francescabanjo and I love him with the deepest part of our hearts.”

Ashley and Francesca’s new arrival comes just one year after they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Rose, in February 2019.