The newly weds are currently holidaying in Portugal

Ant McPartlin debuts tattoo tribute to wife Anne-Marie Corbett on their honeymoon

Ant McPartlin has debuted a tattoo tribute to his wife Anne-Marie Corbett on their honeymoon.

The 45-year-old married his his former personal assistant a church in Hampshire on August 7, with a host of stars in attendance.

In photos published by The Sun, the newly weds were spotted soaking up the sun in the Algarve, Portugal – where Ant was seen with a tattoo of the letter ‘A’ in a heart on his chest.

A huge Congratulations to Anne-Marie and Ant McPartlin on their wedding day. We are thrilled to have created the bespoke Suzanne Neville wedding gown for Anne-Marie. @antanddec pic.twitter.com/83eydqYZnp — Suzanne Neville (@suzanneneville) August 7, 2021

The couple were joined by Anne-Marie’s two teenage daughters Poppy and Daisy on their honeymoon – who she shares with her ex-husband Scott Corbett.

The girls were bridesmaids on Ant and Anne-Marie’s big day, while Declan Donnelly was Ant’s best man.

A host of famous faces attended the ceremony – including Ant’s showbiz pals Phillip Schofield, David Walliams, Cat Deeley, Dermot O’Leary and Alesha Dixon.

Christine and Frank Lampard were also spotted at the church, alongside Stephen Mulhern.

Ant proposed to Anne-Marie on Christmas Eve last year, after over two years of dating.

The couple started dating after Ant’s split from his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong.

Ant and Lisa tied the knot back in 2006, but split for good in January 2018 – five months after he sought treatment for his addiction to painkillers and alcohol.

Their divorce was officially finalised in April 2020.