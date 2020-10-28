Ant and Dec share another I’m A Celeb teaser – after host of celebs ‘confirmed’ for the show

The show will return to our screens next month

Ant and Dec share another I’m A Celeb teaser – after host...

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have shared another I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here teaser, after a host of celebs were “confirmed” for the upcoming series.

The celebrities were seen arriving at a promo photoshoot for the show in London on Friday, before they enter quarantine for two weeks.

The line-up includes TV presenter Vernon Kay, West End star Ruthie Henshall, tenor Russell Watson, paralympian Holly Arnold, broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, Coronation Street star Beverley Callard, Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ Pritchard, and EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer.

Ahead of the series return next week, Ant and Dec shared yet another teaser for the highly anticipated show, which will be filmed in Grwych Castle in Wales.

In the clip, the comic duo poke fun at the Welsh weather, with the rain being a stark comparison to the climate of the show’s usual location in the Australian jungle.

As they try to find their way to camp, the longtime pals struggle to understand the Welsh place names.

They wrote: “Was that a left or right at

Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch?!”

A total of ten celebrities are expected to take part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity, which will kick off on November 15.

Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah has also reportedly signed up for the show, while Boyzone star Keith Duffy is also hotly tipped.