Ant and Dec left gobsmacked after employee tricks them with fake wedding drama inspired by hit TV series

Ant and Dec may be famous for pulling pranks on unsuspecting celebrities and fans through shows like Saturday Night Takeaway, but this time, the tables were turned on them.

The TV duo were caught off guard when a member of staff at Mitre Studios decided to play a cheeky trick during some downtime on set.

In a video shared on social media, the pair were seen on a break from filming in South Africa when a crew member started recounting what she described as a shocking real-life story about a friend’s cancelled wedding.

“My friend was meant to get married yesterday, and it got cancelled the day before,” she explained. “Because the groom’s brother said that he was in love with her. And they used to date five years ago.”

Ant immediately reacted with: “Shut up!” as she carried on, telling them: “So, on the wedding day, she told her fiancé, and was like ‘Your brother just told me he loved me last night still, I pick you’.

“And he was like, ‘Can you look me in the eye and say that you don’t have any feelings for him?’ And, she said, ‘I can’t do that. There’s still a part of me that will always love Connie.'”

Unbeknown to the presenters, the woman was actually spinning the plot of the hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

As both Ant and Dec sat eating bananas, they were visibly taken in by the dramatic tale.

“Oh my god, that’s brilliant,” Ant said in astonishment, prompting Dec to reply: “It’s not brilliant!”

Ant quickly clarified: “No, what I mean is, as a story. Not for them!”

The employee then piled on even more drama, revealing that the bride had “flown to Paris” after calling off the big day.

“This is a bit large for me,” Dec admitted, clearly floored by the twist. Ant, however, joked: “Tell you what, there’s a TV show in this!”

Dec went on to ask about the groom’s wellbeing, while Ant quipped: “Would he like a message from Ant and Dec to cheer him up?”

Fans loved seeing the presenters on the receiving end of a prank for once, with one person commenting: “Dec’s face is everything!”

Another added: “The best thing I’ve seen all year, pay rise for whoever created this,” while a third noted: “You can tell Dec loves the gossip.”