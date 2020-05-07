Ant and Dec are doing something amazing to raise money for healthcare workers

Ant and Dec are doing something amazing to raise money for healthcare...

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have decided to auction off two of their NTAs to raise money for healthcare workers.

The dynamic duo have won an impressive 18 awards for Best Entertainment Presenter over the years.

Taking to Instagram, Ant and Dec said they were inspired by Chris Evans’ efforts to raise money for the NHS.

They wrote, “Brilliant idea Chris Evans… NHS fundraising for Scrubs Glorious Scrubs,” before adding, “We are donating an NTA each!”

“Go to the website bidinauction.com to register. Good luck and thank you #nhs,” they added.

Alongside the message, the television presenters shared a photo with their awards.

Fans quickly went to the comment section to praise them for their generosity.

“Awww that’s a lovely thing to do 👏👏👏👏,” one follower wrote.

“Then you have a spot left for your 2021 NTA’s 😇,” another added.

Other celebrities including Dawn French and Rob Brydon have also been auctioning off their personal items and memorabilia to help raise money for the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic.

