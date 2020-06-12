Another one bites the dust...

ANOTHER Love Island couple have confirmed their split

Love Island star Jess Gale has confirmed her split from Ched Uzor.

In a statement obtained by the MailOnline, the 21-year-old’s publicist admitted they’re no longer in a relationship.

“After a whirlwind romance in the Love Island villa, unfortunately Jessica Gale and Ched Uzor have made the mutual decision to split,” they said.

“They have unfortunately felt the effects of lock down separation but will continue as friends.”

“They wish nothing but the best for each other and full success in each others careers,” Jess’ rep added.

The news comes just two weeks after Ched suggested their romance was on the rocks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jess and Ched are the latest couple from this year’s series to confirm their split, after Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott called it quits in May.