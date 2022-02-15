ANOTHER Dancing On Ice star has tested positive for Covid-19

Pro skater Vanessa Bauer has tested positive for Covid-19, and will miss this weekend’s show.

The 25-year-old is paired with former Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole on the popular ITV show.

On Sunday night, Brendan will skate with pro Brendyn Hatfield in an all-male pairing while Vanessa recovers.

A Dancing on Ice spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, Vanessa Bauer is unable to skate this weekend after testing positive for Covid-19. We look forward to Vanessa returning to the competition soon.”

“Brendan Cole will still perform in this Sunday’s show and will be partnered with professional skater Brendyn Hatfield.”

Brendan said: “I am absolutely gutted that Vanessa is unable to skate this weekend. I know she would have put together another fantastic routine.”

“However, and with Vanessa’s blessing I’ve been given an amazing opportunity to create something fantastic for Musicals Week with Brendyn,” he revealed.

“He’s an exceptionally talented skater and I have no doubt we will be able to create something really special for the show! I can’t thank him enough for stepping in.”

Brendyn said: “I’m thrilled that Brendan asked if I would skate with him this weekend – what an honour! Vanessa is a brilliant choreographer and I’ve loved watching her and Brendan skate each week.”

“I’m looking forward to putting together an exciting routine for this Sunday’s show which I’m hoping will impress both the judges and viewers!”

Vanessa added: “I’m disappointed that I have tested positive for Covid and won’t be able to perform with Brendan for Musicals Week. But I am excited that Brendan gets to skate and challenge himself with an incredible fellow pro and friend in Brendyn.”

“I have no doubt they will absolutely smash this Sunday. I’m looking forward to returning to the competition to showcase more creative routines!”

Happy Mondays star Bez tested positive for Covid-19 at the start of the new season, but has since made his return to the ice.

Phillip Schofield, who co-hosts the show with Holly Willoughby, also recently tested positive for the virus.

He made his return to the show on Sunday night, when Love Island star Liberty Poole was sent home from the competition.

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday, February 20 on ITV and Virgin Media One from 6pm.

