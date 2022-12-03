Another celebrity has been voted off Strictly Come Dancing

Kym Marsh has been voted off Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Hear’Say singer was in the dance off against Molly Rainford and her pro partner Carlos Gu.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse opted to save Molly and Carlos, while Kym and her pro Graciano Di Prima received one vote from Anton Du Beke.

Next week are the Strictly Come Dancing semi-finals.

There are five couples remaining in the competition – including Will Mellor and Nancy Xu, Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez, and Molly and Carlos.

Fleur East and Vito Coppola, and Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal will also compete next week.