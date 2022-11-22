ANOTHER campmate has been voted off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Boy George has become the fourth campmate to be voted off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Viewers were gutted when Ant and Dec announced the pop icon would be leaving the jungle.

One Twitter user wrote: “NOOOOO totally gutted to see Boy George leave 😢 He’s been brilliant and entertaining ❤️ My 2 faves now gone 😢 #ImACeleb.”

There are seven celebrities remaining in the Australian jungle, all eyeing up the coveted title of King or Queen of the Jungle.

Mike Tindall, Jill Scott and Owen Warner are currently fan-favourites to win the show.

ITV have confirmed that the final will air on Sunday, November 27.

The show will air on ITV and Virgin Media One from 9pm until 10.40pm.