ANOTHER campmate has been voted off I’m A Celeb 2022

Seann Walsh has become the seventh campmate to be voted off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

During his exit interview, the comedian told hosts Ant and Dec: “I absolutely loved it. It is tough and I don’t know how much that comes across through the screen but honestly as soon as you guys said my name, the toughness just goes.”

“Now I’m just left with absolutely incredible memories. I’m going to need a long time to process.”

On Sunday, someone will be crowned either the King or Queen of the Jungle.

There are currently four celebrities vying for the coveted title: Mike Tindall, Matt Hancock, Jill Scott and Owen Warner.

With the end of the series in sight, I’m A Celeb fans are hoping to soon see the return of the iconic trial Celebrity Cyclone on Saturday night’s show.

The fan-favourite trial sees the final four celebrities dress up in superhero-inspired costumes and trek slightly uphill with chunky stars.

The plot twist, however, is that they are being pelted with water and plastic balls as they make their way through the course.

The celebrities decide amongst themselves who will trek to each stage of the course; the first campmate will take four stars, the second will take three from the first campmate, and so on.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.