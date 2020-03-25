Anne-Marie opens up about her battle with crippling anxiety

Anne-Marie has opened up about her mental health issues, which have taken over years of her life.

The chart-topping singer revealed in a new interview with Glamour that she has been struggling with crippling anxiety.

Anne-Marie explained that her anxiety started when she was just 13-years-old.

Although the 28-year-old oozes confidence, she admitted that in the past she’s struggled to even answer the phone due to her mental health.

“If I look back at the last seven to 10 years of my life, I can’t remember them, that time in my life is gone,” she told Glamour.

“Anxiety almost blocked me from thinking normally and remembering things, because I was so anxious about everything.”

“I thought I was going to die. I thought my family were going to die and that was mixed with a lot of things like OCD, which added to the anxiety as well.”

“I regularly found it hard to leave the house,” she admitted.

“In my worst moments, I’d think, ‘Well, how am I even going to go on stage? How am I going to do what I do when I’ve worked so hard and for so long to get to this point? And now I don’t even want to do it.’ That was hard.'”

Thankfully, Anne-Marie managed to find help through therapy, and has shared what helps to ease her mind.

She said: “I tried therapy, hypnotherapy. Googling about anxiety helped a lot and listening to other people’s stories.”

“I think hypnotherapy was really a big part of it. I guess talking and listening to other people helped.”

Although she still has her bad days, Anne-Marie said she reached a turning point last year.

“I think it was just one day around January 2019,” she said. “I woke up and sat in my living room, and I felt like I was actually here and actually experiencing my experiences.”

“I think it was after the hypnotherapy, after the learning that there is never a straightforward answer to how you get over it.”