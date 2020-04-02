Anna Vakili reveals she missed the ‘structure’ of her old job after returning to work as a pharmacist

The reality star quit her pharmacy job before appearing on Love Island last year

Anna Vakili has revealed that she missed the “structure” of her old job, after returning to work as a pharmacist.

The 29-year-old is back working in a pharmacy amid the coronavirus pandemic, as she felt like it was the right thing to do.

Taking to Instagram after completing her first day back at work, Anna wrote on Instagram: “I forgot what it’s like working 9-6. Is it weird that I actually missed it.”

“Coming home from work tired ready to relax. Having more of a structure/routine.”

The Love Island star made an announcement on Instagram yesterday that she would be returning to her previous job as a pharmacist in order to help fight COVID-19.

In response, Anna has received numerous messages of support from her celebrity friends and fans.

“How lush is she! Just love her. This is what it’s about,” Love Island winner Amber Gill commented.

“Could not be prouder of my beautiful friend. #notyouraveragehunnay,” posted fellow Love Islander Amy Hart.

“What an inspiration to us all, @annavakili_ we love you,” Elma Pazar wrote.

Anna later took to Instagram and thanked her friends and fans for the lovely messages she received.