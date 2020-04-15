Anna Vakili hopes to ‘break stereotypes’ after returning to pharmacist job amid coronavirus pandemic

"Get you a girl that can do both!!"

Anna Vakili hopes to “break stereotypes” after returning to work as a pharmacist amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The reality star announced last month that she would be putting her reality television career on hold, to help those on the frontline.

Taking to Instagram, Anna shared two photos – one of her wearing a face mask in work, and one of her dressed up for a night out.

She captioned the post: “Get you a girl that can do both!! 😝”

“For all the people throughout my studies/career who told me my image didn’t suit being a pharmacist and that I couldn’t be this glam girl that liked to take sexy pictures and go to work as a healthcare professional.”

“I say you can do both and be whoever and whatever you want to be in life since being true to yourself is the most important thing you can do,” Anna wrote.

How you look on the outside doesn’t determine your knowledge. Here’s to breaking stereotypes 😘.”

