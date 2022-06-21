Andrew Le Page’s former flame admits she was ‘shocked’ to see him enter the Love Island villa

Andrew Le Page’s former flame Holly Wilson has admitted she was “shocked” to see him enter the Love Island villa this summer.

The Islander’s ex love interest has claimed he asked her to fly to Italy with him, not long before he joined the show as an OG cast member.

In a TikTok video, Holly shared screenshots of messages between her and Andrew, as he asked her to go on holiday with him.

She hilariously captioned the video: “Guess Italy is cancelled?! 😅..wish him well x.”

Love Island fans found this hysterical, as one commented, “ITV get this girl into Casa Amor,” while another agreed, “Looking forward to seeing you in casa amor my hun!”

Speaking to new! magazine, Holly said, “I was just shocked because the last message from him said he was going to meet up with me in London when he’s back from Spain, he’s obviously got an opportunity and wants to have a good summer.”

Andrew, 27, has been coupled up with dancer Tasha Ghouri, 23, since they first entered the villa on day one.

Holly also revealed that Tasha is not Andrew’s typical type-on-paper.

“He said in his VT that his type is petite, brunette and fiery, I think Tasha is absolutely beautiful inside and out,” she said.

“From what I’ve heard, it doesn’t seem like she is his usual type, but maybe that hasn’t worked for him in the past.”

Both Andrew and Tasha are at risk of being dumped from Love Island during tonight’s episode, after the public failed to vote for them as their favourite Islanders.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

