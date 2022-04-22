An all-stars version of I’m A Celebrity is in the works

A brand new all-stars version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is reportedly in the works.

According to the MailOnline, the spin-off series will be filmed in South Africa, and will run in addition to the usual programme in Australia.

The show will be hosted Ant and Dec, and will star “the most loved” campmates from previous years.

A source told the outlet: “The team behind I’m A Celebrity are making a brand new spin off of the hit series featuring the most loved, favourite campmates from previous years.”

“The campmates will be doing trials and living in the camp environment, but with fresh and exciting new twists, and they will have a hand in their own destiny through a series of internal votes and challenges.”

“The new edition is likely to air in 2023 but before that viewers will get to enjoy the show’s much anticipated return to Australia in November.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is set to air earlier than usual this year to avoid a clash with the FIFA World Cup.

A source recently told the Mirror: “Two of ITV’s biggest juggernauts – not just of the season but the whole year – are I’m a Celeb and its international football coverage.”

“So it makes sense to keep them apart, and as the World Cup isn’t going to budge, it makes sense to move Ant and Dec.”

“The last thing anyone wants is for viewers to have to choose between the latest from the jungle and a big game.”

“At the moment nothing has been confirmed – but whatever ITV do will be in the best interests of viewers.”