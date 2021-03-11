Amy Hart reveals she’s frozen her eggs after being warned about ‘early menopause’

Amy Hart has revealed she’s frozen her eggs, after doctors warned her she was heading towards an “early menopause”.

The Love Island star appeared on Loose Women on Thursday to open up about the process.

The 28-year-old said she has five eggs in the freezer for ten years, and admitted she’s glad it’s no longer “hanging over” her.

Amy said: “I’ve got five [eggs] in the freezer and then they managed to grab four more, which were a little on the small side.”

“But if they progress in the next few days, then they’ll be able to put those in the freezer as well.”

“I am [relieved]. I’ve had quite a lot of uncertainty whilst I was doing this round. I’ve had two failed rounds.”

“People kept saying, ‘What are you going to do if this one doesn’t work?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ Now it has worked, I’m like, and breathe!”

Speaking about her decision to freeze her eggs, Amy said she was warned by doctors that she was heading towards an “early menopause” following a fertility MOT.

My mum and my nan and my auntie, all had their children by the time they were 25 and all went through the menopause in their early 40s, so 41, 42,” she said.

Ad

“I went for a fertility MOT and all the results showed that I’m heading for that same sort of timeline. My eggs now are a better quality than they will be in a year, two years, three years.”

“I would have loved to have frozen earlier, unfortunately the legislation at the moment is they can only be frozen for 10 years.”

“So you’ve got to get it right in that you get the better quality eggs to freeze, but then you don’t sell yourself short for how long you can use them for.”

The reality star also admitted she wouldn’t be opposed to having a baby on her own.

“If I meet someone – amazing, but if not, then I can have a baby. You can meet the love of your life at any time in your life.”

“Unfortunately your biological clock doesn’t go on forever,” she said.