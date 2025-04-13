Amy Dowden shares emotional update on life two years after breast cancer diagnosis

Amy Dowden has shared an emotional update on her life two years after her breast cancer diagnosis.

The 34-year-old Welsh dancer underwent treatment for stage three breast cancer in 2023, so she was unable to participate in that year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

She returned to the show after taking a two-year break following being diagnosed with breast cancer back in May 2023.

In a post to Instagram, Amy wrote an emotional statement: “Two years ago I found my lump and my gut instinct told me it wasn’t good. I was in Blackpool about to do a full day in the ballroom with all my students. That morning in the shower is when my heart sunk. I was also flying off on my long awaited honeymoon the next day.”

“I knew in my gut it wasn’t right. The entire time I was away I was checking it everyday and googling when Ben wasn’t looking. I remember one day cycling back to our villa and actually thinking this might be my last holiday. Your mind spirals so quickly,” she continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Dowden MBE (@amy_dowden)

“It’s crazy how dates become so significant after a cancer diagnosis. So much has changed since then but I am so proud of how far I’ve come. The first picture was taken last night celebrating my confirmed return to Strictly later this year compared to me mid treatment, is two very different versions of me.”

“I constantly dreamed about getting the old ‘me’ back and you know what, this year has been everything, and so much more, two back to back dancing tours-my body feeling stronger and fitter than ever.”

“2025 I always said sounded like a good year. But what I have certainly learnt along the way is not to compare myself to others, learning the full process of recovery has its hurdles, takes the time it needs, both physically and mentally. I have learnt to be kind to myself!”

“I always told myself during treatment this too shall pass and my fav moto of all time don’t get bitter get better. BUT what I really want to say and to get across is always trust your gut! You know your own body, don’t be scared to see your GP and express how you feel.”

“Trust your instincts, trust your gut and remember you know YOU better than anyone else! 🙏💖💜🎀”

In February 2024, Amy revealed that “no evidence of disease” was discovered during her most recent health examination, which she had chronicled online.

The BBC documentaries Strictly Amy: Cancer And Me and Strictly Amy: Crohn’s And Me have included her cancer treatment and her experience with Crohn’s.