Amelia Dimoldenberg addresses rumours of romance with Andrew Garfield: ‘He’s great’

Amelia Dimoldenberg has addressed the rumours of a romance with Andrew Garfield: “He’s great.”

The comedian is the founder and host of the popular YouTube series Chicken Shop Date, in which she interviews celebrities in different chicken shops around London.

Last year, Andrew finally went on a “chicken shop date” with Amelia after videos of them flirting on two different red carpets went viral.

Now, speaking to The Sunday Times Style Magazine, she confessed that she thinks he is “great.”

She told the publication, when asked what the latest on their flirty relationship is: “We’re friends. I saw him at the Oscars and he’s a great guy, a great person. We’ve got such a great dynamic.”

Previously, Amelia confessed she enjoyed her date with Andrew during an interview with Cosmopolitan UK.

“I’m so happy to have made something that’s affected people in that way,” she said.

“To see videos of people renting out their office meeting rooms to watch the episode – it was one of the best things I’ve ever been a part of.”

Amelia explained that she’s “really proud” of her date with the Spider-Man star, and the pair are “friendly” now.

“It’s been great to speak to him about how well the episode has done. He’s so lovely. As I said in the episode, I friend-zoned him,” she added.

Amelia and Andrew’s date came after the pair went viral for their interactions in 2022 on the GQ Men of the Year red carpet, and then again in 2023 at the Golden Globes red carpet.

The online star interviewed Andrew, and fans went on to notice their insane onscreen chemistry.

However, the Chicken Shop Date host explained she is not too interested in forming friendships with celebrities, saying: “I consider myself a journalist, and once you start getting that close to the people you’re interviewing, it changes the way you can approach the interview.”

“People want to hang out with me because I’m a fun time and I like to party, but I’m not interested in pursuing friendships with celebrities.”

She’s glad she has “actual friends” but finds it particularly “nice,” in Hollywood especially, “to make something that people love.”

“Chicken Shop Date is a great conversation starter. But every time I’ve been in those situations, I’ve been glad to leave,” she insisted.

“Because it’s not real. I feel confident being there, but after a while I no longer feel comfortable. It’s like being in the television.”

Other notable guests that have appeared on the dating series include Paul Mescal, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Jennifer Lawrence, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, and Lando Norris.