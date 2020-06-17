Amber Gill vows to donate 100% of her vlog income to BLM charities

The Love Island winner posted a vlog of her experience at the protests in London

Amber Gill vows to donate 100% of her vlog income to BLM...

Amber Gill has promised to donate 100% of the money made on her new YouTube video to various Black Lives Matter charities.

The Love Island winner uploaded a vlog to her YouTube channel showing her attendance at the Black Lives Matter Protests in London earlier in the month.

In a post on Instagram, the Newcastle beauty apologised for her absence on social media, stating that she “just needed a break from everything”.

The reality star explained that the money made from watching the video and advertisements (Adsense) will be donated in full to a variety of charities that help with the movement.

The video, titled “I wish this wasn’t an ACTUAL video”, shows the protests from the point-of-view of Amber which she says show a different perception of the “carnage” shown in the media.

The 22-year-old model hopes the video shows the peacefulness of the protests which she found to be “very uplifting” and “very special to be a part of”.

Amber also bought care-packages for protesters to “keep their energy going”. The care-packages included bottles of water, packets of sweets, hand-santizers and face-masks.

The vlog showed the star participating in the protests with friends, chanting and singing with the crowds.

The influencer ended the vlog by telling viewers that it is “up to you” to educate yourselves on the racism and draws attention to useful resources to do so in the videos bio.

Fans have been quick to admire the star for using her platform to spread awareness:

“THIS is why she is the first solo winner of love island! LOVE this girl”, one fan wrote.

Another wrote: “I love how she’s using her platform to keep awareness up. A lot better than biased media ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

You can watch the video in full below.