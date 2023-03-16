Amber Gill makes red carpet debut with girlfriend Jen Beattie

Amber Gill has made her red carpet debut with her girlfriend Jen Beattie.

The Newcastle native, who won the 2019 series of Love Island alongside Irish rugby player Greg O’Shea, was first linked to Arsenal player late last year.

The couple enjoyed a “date night” at London’s Winter Wonderland in December, and they made their romance social media official earlier this month.

Amber and Jen have since made their red carpet debut together at Radio 1’s Big Weekend Launch Party on Wednesday.

In photos published by MailOnline, the Love Island star donned a cream corset top, paired with white cutout jeans.

Meanwhile the Arsenal footballer wore a black t-shirt and ripped jeans.

Amber came out publicly in August last year, after tweeting about “switching teams”.

In January, the reality star confirmed she was in a new relationship, but did not name her beau.

She told The UK Sun at the time: “I’m really happy and that’s all you need to know. I’m not ready to tell just yet, you know when you just want to keep things to yourself and then like, it’s real life, then you’ll tell everyone else.”

“Just like normal dating, you’re not going to tell your mum straight away, like that, just taking it slow.”