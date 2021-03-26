Amber Gill hints she’s turned down some famous sports stars in the past

Amber Gill hints she’s turned down some famous sports stars in the...

Amber Gill has hinted that she’s turned down some famous sports stars in the past.

During a revealing Q&A on Instagram, the 23-year-old joked about footballers sliding into her DMs.

After a follower asked Amber to share the “most famous footballer” she’s turned down, the reality star replied: “This face is maybe no one, maybe all of them. We’ll never know. Well I will, just you won’t.”

Amber coyly added: “Footballers love a DM don’t they?”

During her Q&A session, the Newcastle native also revealed whether she’ll ever set up an OnlyFans account.

Amber said: “I’m not against it, but I don’t think I would have the audacity to make an OnlyFans when I can’t even post on this app consistently.”

She captioned the post: “The audacity of me. Subcribe to my onlyfans to see one picture per year ✌🏾”

The news comes after Amber recently dumped her secret boyfriend, after finding out about his criminal past.

Last month, the MailOnline reported that Amber had called time on their romance, after discovering he was jailed back in 2017 for beating up two doormen.

The incident took place at a nightclub in Leeds back in March 2015, and one victim was left in a “critical condition”.

Ad

He pleaded not guilty on April 18, 2017 at Leeds Crown Court, but was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for wounding with intent, and eight months concurrent for attempting to cause GBH with intent.

A source close to Amber told MailOnline that she dumped her new beau after hearing about his convictions.

The insider insisted Amber “had no idea about any of this”, and said the news had “come as a big shock to her”.

“Understandably it’s caused her a great deal of upset and stress as it’s all come out of the blue,” the source continued.

“This has completely thrown Amber and she just wants to be surrounded by friends and family for their love and support.”

Amber shot to fame back in 2019 after she won Love Island with Irish rugby player Greg O’Shea.