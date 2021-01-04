Amber Gill admits weight loss improved her mental health – as she launches new business

The Love Island winner revealed she had been shamed for her 'lockdown weight'

Amber Gill has admitted her weight loss improved her mental health, as she launches a new business.

The Love Island winner’s new fitness platform entitled ‘Amber Flexx’ went live today, where she will share tips after losing her “lockdown weight” in six weeks.

The 23-year-old showed off her transformation in an Instagram post, where she opened up about the benefits to her healthier lifestyle.

The Newcastle native wrote: “When I started working out and eating right again I didn’t realise the effect it would have on my whole life not just my mental health.”



“My skin my hair everything started improving I’m pretty sure it even helped clear my psoriasis. And honestly I feel so much better for it,” she added.

“I created Amber Flexx to get myself into the best place I have ever been in, both physically and mentally.”

The website includes video guided workouts of Amber alongside personal trainer and rumoured beau Jon Hosking, along with recipes for healthy meals.

Amber previously opened up about being “fat shamed” online, addressing the trolls in a powerful post.

“Not me on tiktok being fat shamed?! What?” she wrote.

“First of all we are in a pandemic. Second How do people look so closely that they notice before I even notice 😂

“I’ve been living in hoodies and sweatpants for the whole of this year and ended up putting on a whole stone!”

“I can’t lie I was shocked but I cannot cook to save my life so it was takeout breakfast lunch and dinner so I don’t know what I expected.

“And with another lockdown potentially on the horizon it could happen again 😳,” Amber added.

“I’m sure the people that commented are the image of perfection so thank you for that☺️”

She concluded the post by writing: “Whoever put on weight this year don’t worry I’m with you 🥰”.